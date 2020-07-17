Prosecutor wanted bail revoked for man who killed wife while awaiting assault trial, Crown says

The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service says it tried to prevent the release of Luis Candela Gonzalez — a man who killed his wife while awaiting trial for domestic assault — but lacked sufficient evidence to revoke his bail.

Strict bail conditions were the "best option available in a very difficult situation," it said Thursday in a statement to CBC News.

Teresa Dejesus Esquivel Robles was found stabbed to death in her south Edmonton condo on July 11.

Candela, her husband, died by suicide later that night near Sicamous, B.C.

Candela was facing assault charges against Esquivel and the couple's 17-year-old son. On three occasions leading up to his wife's death, Candela was taken into custody and released.

Set to stand trial, he had been placed under 24-hour house arrest when the killing occurred, a decision Edmonton's police chief wants reviewed.

'Unfortunate, serious tragedy'

Chief Dale McFee said Edmonton police need to be involved in any review of the case which he described as an "unfortunate, serious tragedy."

"That decision to release wasn't ours, but ... as part of this system, we need to be part of that review," McFee said in an interview with CBC News on Thursday. "That's what we're committed to doing to see just exactly what happened and what transpired on this."

In its statement, the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) said it has reviewed its role in the case.

"On numerous occasions, the Crown opposed release of the accused but was unsuccessful," it said.

'New charges could not be substantiated'

On June 30 Candela appeared in provincial court on charges of failing to comply with bail conditions.

At the appearance, "the Crown determined that these new charges could not be substantiated on the evidence provided," the ACPS said.

That left the Crown with only two legal options before them and both would result in his conditional release, the ACPS said.

"On this basis, the Crown's options were to either withdraw the charges or to consent to release with conditions in order to allow the police more time to locate and provide any additional supporting evidence; both of these options would have resulted in release.

"The Crown opted for release with strict conditions and explained her rationale on the court record at which time the court affirmed her position.

"Despite the tragic outcome to this case, it is the position of the ACPS that the Crown's decision on June 30th was the best option available in a very difficult situation."

Domestic assault charges

According to court documents, Candela allegedly assaulted his wife by choking, strangling or suffocation on Dec. 19 and 20, 2019. He was also charged with using a belt as a weapon and damaging her cellphone.

Candela was released from custody on Dec. 21 and ordered by the court to stay away from his wife.

Four months after being released from custody, Candela was charged with assaulting and unlawfully confining his son. The court records suggest he used, or threatened to use, tin cutters on the teen.

Candela was taken into custody on May 23 but on June 15, he was granted bail, with the court again ordering him to have no contact with his wife and son.

Three days later, he was charged with failing to comply with the order.

Candela was taken into custody on June 25 and remained behind bars for five days before a judge released him on 24-hour house arrest.

He was ordered to have no contact with his wife or son.

Less than two weeks later, Esquivel was dead and Candela's body had been found outside his truck in B.C.

Candela had been scheduled to appear in court this week in relation to the second set of charges involving his son. He was due to go to trial in November on the charge of assaulting his wife.