Alberta police watchdog investigating after officers shoot man in northwest Edmonton

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after an incident in which Edmonton police shot a man early Saturday morning.

The situation, which began at about 4:50 a.m. in the Baranow neighbourhood, involved a suicidal man with a firearm who was inside a residence with a young person, according to an Edmonton Police Service news release.

"It was reported that an intoxicated 36-year-old male was exhibiting unpredictable behaviour and making threats of self-harm, while in possession of a firearm," stated the news release.

According to the release, a neighbour helped police get the adolescent safely out of the home, located near 125th Street and 147th Avenue.

A police negotiator was brought in to help encourage the man to "accept help and peacefully surrender," said the news release.

At one point, the man came out with a firearm and what police described as an "edged weapon", then returned inside the home.

Then at about 7:20 a.m., the man came out again, which is when a confrontation occurred and police officers fired their weapons, the release said.

The man has been taken to hospital where he is in serious condition. No officers or bystanders were injured, according to the news release.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) will investigate.