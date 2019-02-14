Skip to Main Content
'A lot of treasures' up for grabs at upcoming Northlands racetrack, casino auction
On Feb. 23, the Epic Northlands Racetrack and Casino Restaurant and Assets Auction will offer items from more than 60 years of the Northlands racetrack.

Plaques, photos and kitchen equipment some of the items for sale

Stephanie Dubois · CBC News ·
A photo from the Northlands racetrack auction which will be available on Feb. 23. (Kastner Auctions )

You could soon own a piece of Edmonton's sport history.

Plaques, photos and trophies buried deep within Northlands racetrack and casino will be auctioned off Feb. 23. 

"We found boxes and boxes of photos we didn't know existed, a lot of treasures," said Scott Sinclair, director of marketing for Northlands.
This plaque from 1951 is available in a public auction. (Kastner Auctions)

"Every time we open a new door, we find some amazing artifacts that really are a piece of Edmonton's history."

Northlands Park and Casino closed on Feb.1, three months after the final horse race. The buildings have to be vacated by end of March.

"What we're going to do is give anyone who has sentimental connection to Northlands Park to get an opportunity to own a piece of history," said Sean Kastner, president of Kastner Auctions, organizers of the auction.

Kastner, like many, remembers going to the racetrack as a kid.

Seats from the Northlands racetrack are for sale in an upcoming auction. (Kastner Auctions)

"When my grandfather was in Edmonton, he took me to the races and it was exhilarating. It's sad to see something like this close down completely," he said.

Newer items such as kitchen equipment, stainless steel tables and liquor are some of the other items up for grabs at the auction.

The event starts at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23 and more information can be found here.

With files from Travis McEwan and Min Dhariwal

