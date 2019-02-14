'A lot of treasures' up for grabs at upcoming Northlands racetrack, casino auction
Plaques, photos and kitchen equipment some of the items for sale
You could soon own a piece of Edmonton's sport history.
Plaques, photos and trophies buried deep within Northlands racetrack and casino will be auctioned off Feb. 23.
"Every time we open a new door, we find some amazing artifacts that really are a piece of Edmonton's history."
Northlands Park and Casino closed on Feb.1, three months after the final horse race. The buildings have to be vacated by end of March.
"What we're going to do is give anyone who has sentimental connection to Northlands Park to get an opportunity to own a piece of history," said Sean Kastner, president of Kastner Auctions, organizers of the auction.
Kastner, like many, remembers going to the racetrack as a kid.
"When my grandfather was in Edmonton, he took me to the races and it was exhilarating. It's sad to see something like this close down completely," he said.
Newer items such as kitchen equipment, stainless steel tables and liquor are some of the other items up for grabs at the auction.
- Northlands Park holds final horse races
- City unveils four concepts for future redevelopment of Exhibition Lands
The event starts at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23 and more information can be found here.
With files from Travis McEwan and Min Dhariwal
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.