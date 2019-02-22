'A really great deal': Northlands casino and racetrack items to be auctioned

Buyers from far and wide are expected at Northlands casino and racetrack Saturday, as close to 4,000 items will be auctioned off, including sports memorabilia and restaurant tables and chairs.

"This has garnered a lot of attention," said Scott Sinclair, director of racing and gaming for Northlands Park. "I've had individuals from British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba call about this auction."

Up to 4,000 items will be auctioned off including commercial kitchen equipment. (Peter Evans/CBC)

Former Northlands patrons are also expected to come out in droves, Sinclair said.

"They've been coming here for 50, 60 years even and they want that one item to say 'Hey, I have that piece'."

The sale, which is put on by Kastner Auctions, will feature thousands of commercial kitchen items, including over $50,000 worth of alcohol.

"It was an amazing, large kitchen, one of the biggest in Edmonton actually," Sinclair said. "Some of that kitchen equipment is up for sale, which I know you'll get a really great deal on."

About $50,000 worth of alcohol is up for grabs at the Northlands auction. (Peter Evans/CBC)

Some quirkier items are also available, like children's tricycles that were once used in racing games.

"I'm not sure who would want a tricycle with a little mane on the back," said Sinclair, with a laugh. "It's kind of beat up, but hopefully someone buys it."

The auction starts at 10 a.m. at Northlands Park on Saturday. Online bidding is also available through Kastner Auctions website.