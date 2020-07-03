Skip to Main Content
OHS investigates after woman, 23, dies tree planting in northern Alberta
RCMP were called to the scene west of High Level about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the death of a 23-year-old tree planter Thursday in northern Alberta.

The woman was working in a remote area along Highway 58, about 40 kilometres west of High Level, when she was fatally injured, RCMP said in a news release.

Police were called to the scene around 5 p.m.

They found nothing to indicate the woman's death was suspicious. 

An autopsy will be conducted in Edmonton, RCMP said.

A spokesperson for OHS said investigators will examine the circumstances of the woman's death.

High Level is about 730 kilometres north of Edmonton. 

