OHS investigates after woman, 23, dies tree planting in northern Alberta

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the death of a 23-year-old tree planter Thursday in northern Alberta.

The woman was working in a remote area along Highway 58, about 40 kilometres west of High Level, when she was fatally injured, RCMP said in a news release.

Police were called to the scene around 5 p.m.

They found nothing to indicate the woman's death was suspicious.

An autopsy will be conducted in Edmonton, RCMP said.

A spokesperson for OHS said investigators will examine the circumstances of the woman's death.

High Level is about 730 kilometres north of Edmonton.