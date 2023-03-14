Content
Edmonton

Northern Alberta Second World War veteran marks 77 years as legion member

A Grande Prairie veteran marking a milestone of membership said joining the legion was ‘the thing to do to’ when he returned from the Second World War at age 20. 

Bill Bessent to be honoured at the Grande Prairie legion next month

Luke Ettinger · CBC News ·
A veteran sits in his legion unform with medals and a plane portrait behind him.
Grande Prairie's Bill Bessent received a Distinguished Flying Medal for his service in the Second World War. The veteran is celebrating 77 years of Royal Canadian Legion membership. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

A Grande Prairie veteran says joining the legion was "the thing to do" when he returned from the Second World War at age 20. 

Bill Bessent, 97, has been a member of Grande Prairie Royal Canadian Legion #54 for 77 years.

He recalls being told he was too young to enter a beer parlour after returning to Canada from overseas. 

"So the next day I came over with the uniform on … and I never heard any more about being old enough," Bessent said in an interview with CBC News. 

Bessent, a Royal Canadian Air Force Distinguished Flying Medal recipient, said he joined the legion for a sense of comradery after suffering loss. His identical twin, Bob, died while returning from an air mission over Berlin in December 1943. 

The brothers from Grande Prairie had joined the air force together to fight in the Second World War at 17 years old. 

"By this time I'd lost my brother … So it was just one of those things you wanted to do," Bessent said. 

The veteran recalls attending his twin brother's funeral, and shortly after, flying to Berlin as his brother did days prior. 

"I said, if my crew goes, I'm going." 

Two airforce recruits in black and white portraits.
Bob, left, and Bill Bessent, twin brothers from Grande Prairie, joined the air force to fight in the Second World War at 17 years old. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

Brad Lewis, Grande Prairie legion president, said Bessent's length of service is an amazing accomplishment. 

"If we can get more volunteers like that, we'll be successful in doing what we need to do here," Lewis said. 

Lewis said the legion encourages as many veterans as possible to join. He said it's important to keep memories alive and to support those who have served. 

"It's up to the younger veterans now to start stepping in," Lewis said. 

A banner of a veteran
Bill Bessent is a permanent fixture at the Grande Prairie legion. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

Bessent said his legion visits have slowed down with his recent health issues, but the organization is still important to him. 

"If I was not in here, I'd be over at the legion," he said. 

In March, Bessent was presented with a quilt from Quilt of Valour, an organization that recognizes veterans who are ill or injured.

Bessent, a former president of the Grande Prairie branch, is set to be honoured for his commitment to the organization at an event next month. 

