Northern Alberta man convicted of first-degree murder in 15-year-old's death

WARNING: This article contains details of child sexual abuse.

A 15-year-old girl whose body was discovered concealed in a forested area was murdered by a 37-year-old man from her remote northern community, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Court of King's Bench Justice Wayne Renke found Jason Alec Tallcree guilty of first-degree murder in the 2020 death of Roderica Ribbonleg.

Tallcree was also convicted of sexual interference and offering an indignity to a dead body.

In a lengthy decision delivered in a Peace River, Alta. courtroom, Renke found that Tallcree sexually assaulted and beat Ribbonleg, and strangled her to death.

Her body was discovered by a community search on July 12, 2020, several days after she went missing. Her remains had been concealed, covered in soil, in a beaver burrow near a stream in a forested area on John D'Or Prairie.

John D'Or Prairie is about 750 kilometres north of Edmonton. The community is home to members of the Little Red River Cree Nation.

During the trial, Ribbonleg's identity was protected by a court-ordered publication ban. Renke lifted the ban on Tuesday at the request of Ribbonleg's mother.

Tallcree's defence lawyers argued that there were too many gaps in the circumstantial case, and too many unknowns to convict their client.

However, Renke found that taking the evidence together, he was left with no doubt that Tallcree murdered the girl.

Renke found that on July 5, 2020, Ribbonleg left a hut where she'd been sleeping after visiting friends. She never made it home. At first, friends and family fanned out, trying to find out if she was staying with other friends.

She was reported missing to the RCMP on July 10, 2020, and community members continued to search before ultimately finding her remains in the burrow, which was past an abandoned home, down a quad trail.

During trial, court heard that Ribbonleg was buried with her clothing disarrayed, and that male DNA on her body was a match for Tallcree. Given the location of the DNA and the girl's young age – Renke found that she had been sexually interfered with by Tallcree, who was 35 at the time of the assault.

The medical examiner who performed an autopsy found that Ribbonleg's cause of death was strangulation with a cord or similar object. The medical examiner also found that the girl's face had been severely beaten.

Given the remote location and the condition in which Ribbonleg's body was left, Renke found no support for the idea that an unknown third-party had arrived to kill the girl after she was sexually assaulted by Tallcree.

"A killer unconnected to Mr. Tallcree would not be expected to rearrange her clothing to make it look like she is the victim of a sexual assault," he said.

A date for sentencing will be scheduled during Tallcree's next court appearance on April 24.

Tallcree was previously charged with second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Malena Loonskin.

That case was stayed in 2014 when prosecutors determined there was no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction, according to Alberta Justice.