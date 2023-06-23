Northern Alberta junior hockey team on thin ice due to pandemic debt

Grande Prairie city council is considering contributing more than $200,000 in financial relief to keep the local Alberta Junior Hockey League team on the ice.

The Grande Prairie Storm presented to city council's Invest GP committee on Tuesday to request fiscal aid.

Jordan Johnson, the team's treasurer, said the Storm is asking for $223,794.

He said that would help with usage fees at the Bonnett's Energy Centre and pay for a loan the team took during the pandemic.

"The reality is we won't make it through another year without help," Johnson told the committee.

The Storm racked up $310,000 in debt over the pandemic, Johnson said. And despite about $1.3 million in revenue last season, the team was still operating in the red.

In a statement to CBC News, Storm executive director Nicole Menzies said the team's challenges are similar to what other community-owned teams across the country are facing following the pandemic.

Government support

Grande Prairie city council will consider the Storm's financial request on Monday.

Mayor Jackie Clayton said said the community-owned team is the only sport organization regularly bringing 1,000 to 3,000 fans into downtown Grande Prairie

"Other than the coaching staff. They have one employee and I mean, they work hard to produce an excellent form of entertainment week after week through volunteerism," Clayton said in an interview with CBC News.

"It would be sad to see the storm not exist in our community. However, we need to be diligent and look at all the opportunities when it comes to funding requests."

Player fees

AJHL teams, including the Storm, temporarily implemented player fees to cover the costs when there was an absence of revenue from ticket sales during the pandemic.

Clayton said partial fees could be something for the team to consider moving forward.

"I'm not saying that they [players] should have to pay their entire expenses to play on a team such as the Grande Prairie Storm. However, there needs to be some consideration for that because if that's what makes or breaks a team and maybe that's something that needs to be looked at," Clayton said.

Murray Toews, Grande Prairie Storm president, presented to Invest GP committee on June 20 alongside board treasurer Jordan Johnson and executive director Nicole Menzies. (Youtube/City of Grande Prairie)

Johnson said charging player fees would be a last resort because it could pose a challenge as one of the AJHL's northernmost teams.

"If we put fees out there it's going to deter players," Johnson said.

"I think the consensus is that we need a certain standard of high quality players to compete and win."

The Grande Prairie Storm earned a playoff spot last season, but were eliminated in the first round.

Still, the organization was among the top teams in the league for attendance, regularly attracting more than 1,200 fans.

The Grande Prairie Storm are scheduled to return to the ice for their home opener on September 22 at the Bonnett's Energy Centre.