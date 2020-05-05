Document everything, insurance lawyer urges Albertans returning to flooded homes

As northern Alberta residents discover the extent of flooding damage to their homes and businesses, a Fort McMurray lawyer offers a few practical tips that could pay off later in dealings with insurance companies.

Take photos. Make lists. Understand your policy. And don't give up if your claim is initially denied.

"They've just been back to the property for the last day or two and the news is pretty heartbreaking," said Christine Burton, a Fort McMurray lawyer who has worked through insurance issues with numerous residents in recent years.

"People are dealing with the shock and impact of cleaning up," Burton told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM on Tuesday. "We're telling people, 'Please, take lots of photos, don't take a denial at face value, make notes. Stay safe.'"

More than 14,000 people were evacuated as a result of recent river flooding in and around Fort McMurray, as well as along the Peace River.

As people progress from clean-up to rebuild, it is critical that they understand their insurance policies, even if it means hiring a lawyer to work through "subtle" policy language, said Burton.

Most policies won't include coverage for overland flooding, when water flows over dry land before entering a property through doors or windows.

"It's often a special endorsement you can buy. It's very often expensive," Burton said. The cost depends on the flood risk in the area where you live.

However, property owners whose policy includes a special endorsement for sewer backup may be able to get some money from their insurance companies.

Flooding in Fort McMurray, Alta., has forced the evacuation of thousands of people from their homes and left much of downtown under water. (Axel Tardieu/CBC)

"Take photos of your basements, the drains, the sump pump. Make notes of everything that's happening, make lists of everything that you've lost.

"Fort McMurray has become a little bit of an expert, unfortunately, at insurance claims through fire — and we're still dealing with some of those claims," Burton said. "Don't take a denial at face value. You can challenge this. Understand your policy."

Don Scott, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, has said he expects residential damages from the flooding in Fort McMurray could top $100 million.

In a statement, the Insurance Bureau of Canada said overland and sewer backup coverage are the key parts of a policy that pertain to flooding events but both of these are optional and must be added to home insurance policies.

Properties in high-flood areas may not be offered the coverage, the statement said.

"If a home has flood damage from this event but did not purchase the optional overland flood insurance or it was not available as the area is high-risk for flood, the policy would not cover the damages," Celyeste Power, vice-president for the insurance bureau's western region, said in the statement.

Property owners not covered by insurance may be able to access provincial disaster relief funding. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has said the provincial disaster relief program will likely be triggered for Wood Buffalo flooding.

Under that program, the government would provide some financial support for recovery costs for critical public infrastructure and non-insured private infrastructure.

Between 2009 and 2019, insurers paid out an average $1.9 billion per year on catastrophic flooding claims, compared with an average $422 million annually in the period from 1983 until 2008, according to Insurance Bureau data.

More than $2 billion in insured losses resulted from the June 2013 flooding event in southern Alberta, which caused $6 billion in damages and displaced 100,000 people.