Three northern Alberta cabinet ministers set to lose seats to UCP

In no surprise, the United Conservative Party dominated northern Alberta ridings, including taking the seats of three NDP cabinet ministers.

In one of the biggest upsets, the NDP's former minister of agriculture and forestry, Carlier Oneil, appears set to have lost his seat in Lac St. Anne-Parkland. With nearly 77 per cent of the vote counted in that riding by 9:55 p.m., UCP candidate Shane Getson was leading by 5,000 votes.

The NDP also lost the battle in Peace Country, where two incumbents from different parties were vying for the riding.

The UCP's Todd Loewen won by a wide margin in the riding of Central Peace-Notley.

With nearly 40 per cent of the votes counted at 9:45 p.m., he had 77 per cent of the vote over the NDP's Marg McCuaig-Boyd's 17 per cent.

McCuaig, Alberta's minister of energy, had won the Dunvegan-Central Peace-Notley riding in 2015, which was later redrawn as Central Peace-Notley.

Loewen was elected the Wildrose MLA for Grande Prairie-Smoky in 2015 before the ridings were revamped in 2017.

In Lesser Slave Lake, incumbent MLA and minister of children's services and status of women, Danielle Larivee, was projected to lose to Pat Rehn, who worked in construction and in the sawmill industry.

Both Fort McMurray ridings were also called early.

Laila Goodridge was declared the winner of Fort McMurray-Lac la Biche over the NDP's Jane Stroud, a three-time Wood Buffalo councillor.

Goodridge was the incumbent, having won the seat in a 2017 byelection after the electoral boundaries were redrawn to form that riding out of the Fort McMurray-Conklin. The latter riding was formerly held by MLA and Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean.

In Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo, the gap was even bigger with Tany Yao taking the riding with 71 per cent of the vote over the NDP's Stephen Drover with 20 per cent of the vote, as of 9:30 p.m.