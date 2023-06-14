Northern Alberta drag event proceeding amid community backlash

A northern Alberta radio station says it will not back down from hosting a drag show that is part of its francophone cultural celebration festival.

The event is set to be held in the hamlet of Plamondon, Alta., in Lac La Biche County on Friday, but the organizers have faced backlash for the event.

"That made me question a lot of things about this community," said Alyson Roussel, general manager of Boréal FM in an interview with Radio-Canada.

Roussel said the station received a negative reaction from some community members after advertising the addition of a drag show to their annual three-day francophone fundraising festival known as La Fin de Semaine Franco.

While the station will proceed with hosting the drag show at the Plamondon Festival Centre, it subsequently removed references to the drag show on its posters.

"I cannot believe we're in 2023 and we're hiding a drag show," Roussel said.

Alyson Roussel, general manager of Boréal FM, said she is disappointed by the community response to the radio station's drag show event. (Radio-Canada)

Gil Drapeau, an Edmonton-based drag artist who goes by the stage name Lady Tenderflake, was contacted to perform at the event.

Drapeau said he will perform in Boréal FM's drag show because of the importance of being a visual representation of the community.

"My goal is if there is one person in [the crowd], who sees me and goes, 'I can affirm myself now, I saw a 59-year-old drag performer drive two hours to give a show. Maybe I can look at affirming myself and coming out and being who I truly am holistically'," Drapeau said.

Gil Drapeau said he will perform in Boréal FM's drag show because of the importance of being a visual representation of the community. (Gil Drapeau)

He said the latest wave of anti-LGBTQ vitriol seen around the world in recent years needs to be confronted continuously.

"Because of the hate that is so prevalent and forward, I'm seeing my drag become far more of an activist expression of a desire for equality and respect for all individuals," he said.

For Chantal Gauthier-Vaillancourt, human resources representative for Boréal FM, the community response to the event has been disappointing.

"We're certainly not going to stand down and be bullied out of organizing an event that has nothing but good intentions, good vibes, inclusivity," she said.

Boréal FM will proceed with hosting the drag show Friday evening at the Plamondon Festival Centre but it subsequently removed references to the drag show on its posters. (Radio-Canada)

Boréal FM, which is a non-profit media organization, will adjust plans for the drag show in light of safety concerns. Gauthier-Vaillancourt said the organization will be paying to rent the festival centre to make it a private event and have added security.

"I think it's important that everyone feel welcome here despite any differences we might have," she said.

Plamondon resident Mary Piquette said there wouldn't be an outrage if people were considerate of people's differences.

"It occurs to me that if we could practise being kind to each other, sort of the way Jesus talked in the New Testament ... that's the true Christianity to me, we wouldn't have this, it wouldn't be even a blink on anybody's eye," she said.

Lac La Biche County council and community hall caretakers declined to comment on the matter.