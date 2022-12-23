Northern Alberta dinosaur museum hosts Ukrainian refugees for a holiday party

A Christmas celebration with a Cretaceous twist saw dozens of Ukrainian refugees in northwestern Alberta gather at a dinosaur museum to share a meal, a movie and some holiday magic.

"We need to communicate. We need to speak a lot. We need to be together here," said event organizer Roman Masiuk.

Masiuk began working at the Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum, about 20 kilometres west of Grande Prairie, Alta., after arriving in Canada on Sept. 23.

Masiuk will be spending this Christmas without his family. They are planning to come to Canada in the spring.

That's why the museum technician organized the Dec. 22 gathering to bring wanted to bring refugees in the area together to enjoy food, a movie and a translated museum tour.

"It's a very important day for me," Masiuk said.

Roman Masiuk will spend this Christmas without family, but he celebrated the season with other Ukrainian refugees on Dec. 22. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

Olena Kovalinska's family, who were among the dozens of refugees who attended the event, said her family will celebrate Ukrainian Christmas on Jan. 7 but they'll also celebrate on Dec. 25.

"We saw your Christmas just in the movies. So for us, everything is new," Kovalinska said.

​​"And it's the same like magic, " said her husband Iaroslav Kovalinskiy.

The family lived in central Ukraine before fleeing to Poland from the wartorn country last spring. In August, the couple arrived in Grande Prairie with their two children and dog.

"We are so thankful for this event. It's so interesting for us," Kovalinska said.

Ukrainian community

While many of the attendees were newcomers, others who have been in Canada longer were happy to join in on the festivities.

The Rudyks relocated from Kyiv to Alberta in 2011 to be closer to family members who live in the province.

When refugees began arriving this year, Olena Rudyk helped organize events in Grande Prairie to bring newcomers and the existing Ukrainian community together.

"We're trying to help the way we can here," Rudyk said.

Olena Kovalinska and her husband Iaroslav Kovalinskiy, who both live in Grande Prairie, Alta., will be spending their first Christmas outside of Ukraine. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

Kovalinska said some of her relatives are living through the war this holiday season.

Finding refuge in Canada has helped her feel good about her children's future.

"We don't have a good reason for this move," Kovalinska said. "But for us living in Canada, it's a beautiful new life."

Grande Prairie is 450 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.