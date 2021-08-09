Northern Alberta church damaged by deliberately set fire, RCMP say

A church in northern Alberta was damaged by a fire Saturday that Fox Lake RCMP said was deliberately set.

Police and the local volunteer fire department in Fox Lake, 550 kilometres north of Edmonton, were called around 10 p.m. Saturday to Fox Lake Community Church.

When emergency crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from inside the building, RCMP said in a news release on Sunday.

The fire was put out and although the building is still standing, RCMP said there is "significant damage" to the interior.

A fire investigator determined that the fire was deliberately set.

RCMP are looking for anyone who may know who set the fire. An investigation is still ongoing.