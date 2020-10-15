Homicide detectives investigating suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a man found in a residence in northeast Edmonton Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from Edmonton Police Service, officers responded "to reports received earlier today" and entered a residence in the area of 172nd Avenue and 47th Street around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police located the deceased man inside the residence.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation and the death is being treated as suspicious.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS.