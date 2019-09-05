Thousands left in the dark during northeast Edmonton power outage

A widespread power outage in Edmonton's northeast left roughly 25,000 people without power Wednesday evening.

The outage happened at about 9:17 p.m, knocking out power to about 20 neighbourhoods including Highlands, Cromdale, Cy Becker and Belmont.

An Epcor spokesperson said in an emailed statement the outage was "related to two transformers."

"Multiple crews are responding — it's all hands on deck. We are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power," the statement said.

As a result of the outage, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services attended two elevator rescues in residential buildings.

One was in the area of 146th Avenue and Manning Drive and another was in the area of 164th Avenue and 50th Street. There were no injuries reported in either and about five people were rescued without incident, Edmonton fire spokesperson Rowan Anderson told CBC News.

Power was expected to restored by approximately 11:30 p.m.