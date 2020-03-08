Suspect in 2 Alberta homicides arrested in Saskatchewan

The suspect in a pair of Alberta homicides has been arrested in Saskatchewan.

Mohamud Dhiblawe, 29, was arrested at a home in Regina on Friday during an unrelated drug search warrant. He'll be transported to Edmonton next week where he faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to a homicide in the city's northeast.

The Edmonton Police Service issued a Canada-wide second-degree murder warrant for his arrest on Feb. 10 in relation to the death of 32-year-old Mohamed Ahmad Makaran.

On Feb. 8, around 11 p.m., police responded to a weapons complaint in an apartment on McConachie Boulevard in northeast Edmonton. Police found Makaran dead at the scene, and an autopsy confirmed his cause of death was a gunshot wound.

When Edmonton police issued the warrant, investigators said Dhiblawe was believed to be armed and dangerous, and warned the public not to engage with him.

Lethbridge Police Service also issued a Canada-wide warrant for Dhiblawe's arrest. He's charged with one count of second-degree murder in what was the city's first homicide in two years.

The homicide in Lethbridge happened two days earlier, on Feb. 6, when police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 200 block of University Drive West. Police found a 35-year-old man dead inside. Investigators in that case said they believed the shooting was targeted, that the men were known to each other, and that they were involved in a verbal argument about illegal drug sales before the victim was shot. Lethbridge police did not name the victim.