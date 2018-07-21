Skip to Main Content
Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for northeast Alberta
Updated

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for northeast Alberta

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for the Fort McMurray, Fort Chipewyan and Fort Saskatchewan regions.

Regions could experience strong wind gusts, heavy rain and pea to dime-size hail, Environment Canada says

CBC News ·
Chris Stammers took this shot Wednesday night north of Hartney, Man., where a funnel cloud briefly touched down, according to Environment Canada. (Chris Stammers)

Alberta's gloomy weather continues this weekend, with Environment Canada issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for the Fort McMurray, Fort Chipewyan and Fort Saskatchewan regions.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when storms could produce severe wind, rain or hail. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking thunderstorms north of Fort McMurray, according to the warnings, which were issued after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The storms are moving north at about 40 kilometres per hour, and could produce strong wind gusts, heavy rain and pea to dime-size hail in the Fort McMurray and Fort Chipewyan areas.

The Fort Saskatchewan region could see very strong wind gusts, heavy rain and toonie-size hail caused by a thunderstorm east of Elk Island. The storm is moving east at about 30 kilometres an hour, Environment Canada says.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when storms are capable of producing large hail, damaging wind or torrential rainfall.

The Wabasca region is also under a severe thunderstorm watch, as conditions are favourable for the development of storms there.

Earlier Saturday, rainfall warnings were in effect for Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Valleyview, Hinton, Grande Cache, Peace River, Fairview, High Prairie and Manning.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us