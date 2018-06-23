Heat warning in effect for northeast Alberta

The northeast corner of Alberta is under a heat warning.

Northeast Alberta is under a heat warning. (Environment Canada) The warning is in effect for the Fort McMurray, Fort MacKay, Fort Chipewyan and Wood Buffalo National Park regions.

People in the area can expect a prolonged period of heat with maximum daily temperatures near 29 C, according to the Environment Canada website. Minimum overnight temperatures are forecast to be about 14 C.

The heat will partially subside on Sunday, but will temporarily return on Monday, Environment Canada says.

People are advised to spend time indoors, drink plenty of water and reschedule outdoor activities for cooler hours of the day. Environment Canada warns residents not to leave people or pets inside vehicles.

Heat warnings are issued when soaring temperatures could cause heat-related illnesses like heat stroke. Environment Canada says people should keep an eye out for heat stroke symptoms, including elevated body temperature and lack of sweat.