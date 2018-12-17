2 charged with murder in death of Saddle Lake woman

Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 25-year-old woman, two weeks after her body was pulled from the North Saskatchewan River east of Edmonton.

Jena Lynn Hunter, 26 and Jermaine Eugene Steinhauer, 23, remain in custody pending their next court appearance, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The accused, both Edmonton residents, are due to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on Thursday, police said.

The victim, Lindsay Marie Jackson, was reported missing on Sept. 22. She was last seen at a residence in her home community of Saddle Lake Cree Nation, 20 kilometres north of Duvernay.

RCMP issued a missing person's report. They found Jackson's body on Oct. 3 in the river at Duvernay, Alta.

An autopsy performed the following day determined her death was a homicide, RCMP said.

The RCMP's major crimes unit led the investigation. RCMP said no further information on the investigation would be released as the case is now before the courts.

Duvernay is about 140 kilometres east of Edmonton.