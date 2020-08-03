Body of 53-year-old found floating in North Saskatchewan River

A 53-year-old man died after being found floating in North Saskatchewan River on Sunday, according to an RCMP release.

The release states that RCMP responded to a call of a male found floating in the river near Cottontail Corner in Parkland County at 3:55 p.m. EMS and RCMP responded to assist civilians who had located the male and attempted to provide first aid.

The man was transported to Leduc where he was declared deceased in the hospital.

Police say the investigation into his death continues although there is no indication this is a criminal incident.

There will no further information provided on this.