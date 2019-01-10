Edmonton police identify victim in north-side suspicious death

A 52-year-old man has been identified as the person found dead after reports of gunshots in northeast Edmonton Wednesday night.

Paramedics found Enzo Campoli lying on the sidewalk in front of a house at 77th Street and 166th Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

Campoli was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, police said in a news release Thursday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police said Campoli's name is being released in hopes of generating tips and information that could help solve the crime.

Court documents show Campoli was found not guilty on a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking in March 2017.