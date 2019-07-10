Death of man, 29, in north Edmonton declared homicide

A man who died this week after being found injured outside a home in north Edmonton was a victim of homicide, police said Wednesday.

An autopsy found Marcus Streete, 29, died from multiple stab wounds, police said in a news release.

Around 5 a.m. Monday, officers found an injured man outside a residential building at 89th Street and 144th Avenue.

Paramedics treated the victim and took him to hospital, where he died the same day.

Homicide detectives are investigating and are seeking tips and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.