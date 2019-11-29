More than 100 fall ill in norovirus outbreak at care facility northwest of Edmonton

An outbreak of norovirus at a care facility in Westlock, Alta, has affected more 100 residents and staff.

On November 24, an outbreak was identified at Westlock Continuing Care Centre. The number of patients has grown to 105 as of Monday afternoon, according to Alberta Health Services.

Norovirus is an acute gastroenteritis virus, also known as the stomach flu.



From a handshake to touching a contaminated surface, norovirus can spread quickly, especially in close quarters.

Kathryn Koliaska, medical health officer for Alberta Health Services, said symptoms can include bouts of diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pains, fever and chills.



"Norovirus is very contagious," Koliaska said. "It's actually relatively easy to come down with it if you're in contact with it."

Symptoms can last between 12 and 60 hours, though a person can still be for up to 48 hours after symptoms subside.

Koliaska said it is important to note norovirus and the stomach flu cannot be clumped together with influenza.

"The flu shot won't protect you against this group, but in general one of the other things you can do to protect yourself from both of those groups of illnesses is wash your hands lots," Koliaska said.

AHS recommends those who are sick stay home and make sure to wash their hands frequently.

There are approximately 355 people living and working at the care centre in Westlock, and Koliaska said extra cleaning measures are being taken at the facility to prevent additional spread.

"Certainly seen a drop in the number of people sick, but we're not in the clear yet," Koliaska said.

Westlock is about 90 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.