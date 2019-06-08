Nordic spa proposed for river valley land adjacent to Fort Edmonton Park

A two-acre parcel of city-owned land adjacent to Fort Edmonton Park is the proposed location for a nordic spa, according to a report that will be reviewed by city councillors next week.

The Fort Edmonton Management Corporation (FEMCO) is requesting to lease the patch of land, which is located between the paved parking lot and the North Saskatchewan River. The grassy, cleared area is currently used for overflow parking.

FEMCO would then sub-let the land to the spa developer, the Edmonton Nordic Spa Ownership Group Structures Ltd.

City administration has provided proposed terms and conditions for a lease agreement, should city council be interested in pursuing it. However, those details are not included in the public report.

"This proposal is intended to enhance joint tourism opportunities, align with FEMCO's strategic direction relating to sustainability, product enrichment and accessibility and complement existing cultural and historic facilities," the report said.

The plot of land proposed for the nordic spa is located between the paved parking lot and the North Saskatchewan River. (City of Edmonton)

The indoor-outdoor spa would include eight outdoor pools of varying temperatures, along with steam and sauna rooms, a full-sized restaurant, massage and treatment rooms. The company's aim is to open doors in 2020.

The group of entrepreneurs undertaking the Edmonton project are the same owners of the Kananaskis Nordic Spa at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge. The Edmonton spa is expected to be twice the size but would have similar admission fees of $85 per day.

If the city agrees to lease the land, next steps would include an environmental impact assessment and a site location study, as well as development and building permits.

A second nordic spa has been proposed for Parkland County. That $50-million facility would be built by a Quebec company that runs several others in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba.