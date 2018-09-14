City turns off digital displays of decibel levels after noise complaints spike

The city has shut the lights off at four LED display boards that capture vehicle noise levels after complaints that some drivers were revving their engines to see their numbers spike.

The city selected eight noisy locations across the city to be part of the vehicle noise monitoring pilot, which was launched at the end of August.

Four of the locations — on 124th Street, Victoria Park Road, 99th Street and Fort Road — were outfitted with LED boards that displayed the decibel levels of passing vehicles.

But the plan seems to have backfired.

"We did understand there had been a number of complaints where people were intentionally visiting these sites, particularly on 99th Street, and intentionally making noise to actually cause these displays to be turned [on]," city spokesperson Derek Logan said Friday.

All four LED display boards have now been shut off, but all eight of the monitoring locations are still actively capturing decibel levels.

Vehicular noise is worse in the summer when motorcycles are out on the streets. (CBC) "We'll be using that to inform where this project will go in the future," Logan said.

The Office of Traffic Safety is running the pilot project, and is expected to deliver a report to council in November. The pilot has focused on data collection and hasn't involved any enforcement measures.

"The pilot project will confirm the feasibility of using automated noise detection equipment for the collection and possible prosecution of excessive vehicle noise," the city says on its website.

"If the equipment proves suitable, and before enforcement can begin, city council would need to approve the necessary bylaw followed by the purchase of equipment and set up of the program."

The screening areas include: