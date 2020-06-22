Noah and Olivia are most popular names for babies in Alberta again

Noah is back on top when it comes to boys names in Alberta in 2019, elbowing aside Liam for the second time in three years.

Oliver also remains popular as does Olivia for girls.

Olivia has been the top name for girls for the past six years.

Charlotte nudged Emma aside for the first time in three years to finish as the second most popular name for girls.

Alberta families welcomed 51,598 babies in 2019 – 26,328 boys and 25,270 girls.

Other popular boy names were Ethan and Jack, while Sophia and Ava rounded out the top five names for girls.

Some names seem to be waning in popularity. Logan dropped to 12th place on the boys' names list after appearing in the top five in 2017 and 2018 and Harper dropped to 16th place on the girls' names list after placing seventh in 2018.

While many parents opted to go with names that are popular, others chose to go with names from popular culture.

"Of the 13,718 different names recorded in 2019, some Alberta parents seem to have been inspired by popular culture, such as Game of Thrones (Khaleesi, Sansa, Brienne), Lord of the Rings (Arwen, Eowyn, Theoden), and Marvel comics (Loki, Rogue, Xavier-Charles)," a Service Alberta news release said Monday.

"Some Alberta parents also selected names referencing Greek (Artemis, Apollo, Persephone, Zeus) and Roman (Juno, Mars, Venus, Neptune) mythology, while others chose names referring to geographic locations (Arizona, Memphis, Salem, Jerusalem).