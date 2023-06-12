No re-entry timeline for Alberta evacuees during Canada's worst wildfire season in over 20 years

There is still no timeline for re-entry into the Alberta town of Edson and parts of Yellowhead County as a wildfire continues to burn near populated areas, officials said Monday.

Temperatures in Edson, 200 kilometres west of Edmonton, are forecast to reach 27 degrees Monday and fire behaviour is expected to increase.

"This morning's pretty smoky … That just shows you the changing conditions," Edson Mayor Kevin Zahara said during an update on the wildfire situation at noon Monday. "It's still very dangerous."

The fire has continued to grow wider but is holding around 1.5 kilometre from the town's southern boundary, officials said.

About 10,000 residents of Edson and the surrounding area have been ordered to leave their homes. It's the second time this year that Edson has been placed under evacuation order because of fire danger.

Across Canada, wildfires this year have already caused more damage and upheaval than any other wildfire season in more than 20 years.

A total 4.7 million hectares of forest have burned, and nearly 32,000 Canadians are under evacuation orders, federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said during a Monday update in Ottawa.

"This now qualifies, unfortunately, as Canada's worst wildfire season of the 21st century," Blair said.

He said there are 431 wildfires burning in Canada, including 208 that are out of control.

Earlier Monday, the federal government approved a second extension of the Canadian Armed Forces deployment in Alberta.

Almost 1,100 international firefighters are deployed around the country, and more are being sent to help, including almost 350 firefighters arriving in the coming days from Chile, Costa Rica, Spain and Portugal.

Military personnel near Edson, Alta. where they're working to contain an out-of-control fire. Earlier Monday, the federal government approved a second extension of the deployment in Alberta. (Submitted by Joshua Ehnisz)

In the Edson area, almost 500 people are working to contain the wildfire threatening the Alberta town, municipal officials said.

Despite the threat, Edson chief administrative officer Christine Beveridge said some residents have chosen not to evacuate the community but have since contacted city staff asking for help.

"Unfortunately, our crews are dealing with fires and cannot help you. I'm just going to leave it at that," Beveridge said.

Fire crews were carrying out prescribed burns Monday to prevent the blaze from spreading, officials said. The burns are expected to continue on Tuesday.

Evacuees from Edson are now eligible for Alberta's emergency support payments. Payments are available to those who've been under evacuation order for seven total days or more. (Town of Edson/Facebook)

Beveridge said residents evacuated from Edson and Yellowhead County now qualify for Alberta's wildfire evacuation payments.

Funds are available to those who had to leave their properties for seven days or more because of evacuation orders.

Eligible families will receive $1,250 for each adult and $500 for each dependent. Evacuees can apply for the payments on the province's website.

Thunderstorms and rainfall are forecasted for the region for Tuesday.