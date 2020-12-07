No more stickers: Alberta plans move to high-tech reflective licence plates

Albertans will no longer require expiry stickers on their licence plates starting next month as the province moves toward the adoption of reflective plates.

The province is moving to the high-definition reflective plates once the stock of painted licence plates runs out sometime in fall 2021, a news release said Monday.

"Alberta's government has been looking for ways to improve and modernize the delivery of registry services," Nate Glubish, minister of Service Alberta, said in the release. "By moving to reflective licence plates, expiry stickers become redundant and outdated."

The government spends about $1.2 million each year to print, ship and store expiry stickers for licence plates for the more than 5.5 million vehicles registered in Alberta.

According to the news release, stickers marking the month and year of registration, as well as stickers for fleet vehicles and permanent trailers, will not be issued in 2021.

Alberta drivers and vehicle owners will still be responsible for renewing their registration on time, and will still require a valid certificate of vehicle registration, the release said.

Albertans can sign up to receive an electronic renewal notice through a registry agent, the Alberta Motor Association, or MyAlberta eServices.

The reflective plates can be scanned by automated licence plate readers, the release said, allowing police to check licence plate registration at roadside.

Quebec, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and Manitoba have already moved away from the stickers.