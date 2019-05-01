No Alberta budget until the fall
Finance Minister Travis Toews won't table a budget until this fall, to give a government panel time to look into the state of Alberta's finances.
Kenney will appoint panel to look into 'the real state of the province's finances'
Alberta's new United Conservative Party government won't table a provincial budget until the fall, Premier Jason Kenney said Wednesday.
Kenney said he will first appoint a panel to look into the state of Alberta's finances and file a report this summer.
"That will then help to inform our budget planning so I would expect a budget for 2019-2020 in the fall of this year," he said.
Kenney said the operations of government will be funded through special warrants until then.
Alberta's last full budget was introduced and passed in the spring of 2018 under the previous NDP government.
The 30th Alberta legislature will meet for the first time on Tuesday, May 21.
