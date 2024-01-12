Cabinet minister says Edmonton mayor's plan to declare homelessness emergency won't work

An Alberta cabinet minister has denounced the mayor of Edmonton's plan to declare a housing and homelessness emergency, calling it "bizarre" and "a complete political stunt."

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said in a statement Thursday that he plans to make a motion to declare a city-wide emergency at a special city council meeting on Monday.

"It is clear what we are doing now is not making the progress we hoped for," Sohi said.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon said Sohi's declaration, issued while the mayor was on vacation, would not help individuals in trouble or create more resources.

"It would not change the situation at all," Nixon said.

"[Sohi's] bizarre decision to talk about having a state of emergency ... that will have no effect, that will not help any individuals that will be in trouble, [it] will not create any more resources and it's just a complete political stunt."

He said an emergency public safety cabinet committee, formed in response to crime and gang-related issues with encampments in Edmonton, has been meeting to address the issue since November.

Amarjeet Sohi is calling for more supportive housing to address homelessness in Edmonton. (Manuel Carrillos Avalos/Radio Canada)

At a news conference on Friday, Sohi said he and Nixon agree that supportive housing with wraparound services is the best solution, but they may disagree on the pace of action.

He said he sees declaring a housing emergency as an opportunity to engage Edmontonians further in conversation about the issue.

"Politically we have a shared responsibility and we have a collective responsibility to ensure that Edmontonians that are struggling on our streets are given tangible, long-term solutions," he said.

Justin Draper, communications director in the mayor's office, said the declaration of a housing and homelessness emergency would not be equivalent to a state of local emergency, which allows municipalities to use powers they don't normally have.

Draper said Sohi's plan is to accompany the motion with "meaningful action," including co-ordination planning and increased investments.

In his statement Thursday, Sohi said if city council supports the declaration, he would then invite federal, provincial and Treaty Six leaders to attend a meeting.

Nixon said he wouldn't attend a meeting if one was called. He said an emergency public safety cabinet committee that was formed in response to crime and gang-related issues with encampments in Edmonton has been meeting to address the issue since November.

'We need collaboration'

Janis Irwin, housing critic for the Opposition NDP, is planning to observe the special council meeting on Monday. She questioned why the housing minister wouldn't attend a meeting about the declaration.

"We need collaboration and we need all orders of government working together," Irwin said in a news release Friday.

City workers recently dismantled eight encampments police deemed to be dangerous, but makeshift shelters still exist throughout the city and some have re-appeared in areas where encampments were removed.

WATCH | Why do some people choose to live in encampments?

What’s behind the spread of encampments in Edmonton? Duration 4:37 With public complaints and questions about homeless encampments on the rise, both within and outside of the city core, Edmontonians living in the tents say their reasons for choosing where to shelter are complex.

The city says last year, fire crews responded to 135 fires in encampments. The fires led to 22 injuries and three deaths.

People living in the encampments outside the core have told CBC that dangerous, chaotic and unhygienic conditions in shelters were among their reasons for doing so.

Call to business community

In a letter sent to businesses Thursday, Doug Griffiths, president and CEO of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, said encampments are "a stark reminder of the growing homelessness problem and how our various levels of government have not been up to the challenge."

He's asking the organization's 1,900 members to consider contacting city councillors about the issue.

Doug Griffiths, CEO of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, is calling on local businesses to address homelessness. (Submitted by Bernie Poitras)

"I think it's inhumane to say that these conditions are acceptable for other human beings to be in," Griffiths told CBC News Friday.

"I want these folks in these encampments to be in a safe circumstance and I think the entire business community wants the same thing," he said.

Griffiths said since he sent the letter, numerous businesses have responded with ideas and told him about plans to give out free meals.

"Sometimes we default to looking for the government to have the solutions, but as a business community, I think we have a responsibility too," he said.

Angela Savitri, who manages Padmanadi's 101st Street location in Edmonton, said her family business has been giving out free meals to people who need them for 20 years.

She said people without homes often come through the front door or knock at the back door and tell her they're hungry. So long as they're not violent, she said, they are welcome to come inside and warm up over a meal and tea.

Last week, the vegan restaurant distributed 150 free meals and on Friday, Savitri was making a big batch of potato and broccoli soup for her father to hand out.

"He feels like it makes a difference to their quality of life," she said.