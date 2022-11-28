Ski hill in northern Alberta damaged by landslide rebounds after community helps rebuild

Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park is rebounding after a landslide tore through the ski hill along the Wapiti River almost three years ago.

"I cried for like three nights straight," said 13-year-old snowboarder Caden Howard, recalling how he felt after the landslide in May 2020.

On Friday, Howard was among the first to hit the slopes for the season's open at Nitehawk, around 15 kilometres southwest of Grande Prairie. In the warmer months, it features mountain biking, camping and trail runs.

General manager Jonathan Clarkson said around 80 per cent of terrain will be open this winter. The landslide left the chair lift in disrepair but the park was able to install a T-bar earlier this year.

"That now gives access to the entire area of the hill that the landslide occurred on as well as what the chairlift serviced," he said.

"So we've really opened up that again."

The May 2020 landslide at Nitehawk damaged the chairlift and terrain. (Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park/Facebook)

The Municipal District of Greenview, County of Grande Prairie and City of Grande Prairie collectively contributed $1.5 million toward the new lift.

A landslide recovery fund, developed by the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta, has raised $24,000 for Nitehawk through public donations since September 2020.

"When it comes time for us to do the major work of recovering from the landslide, those funds will be put toward reshaping that run [and] getting the chair lift back installed eventually down the road," Clarkson said.

You have to get back up. You can't just quit - Oakley Rutherford

In addition, local companies donated time and equipment to help the hill.

Business owner James Rutherford has skiied at Nitehawk for over 35 years. His company, Royal Projects Inc., used crane trucks to help remove the damaged chair lift.

"It's a pretty amazing hill and I want to see it keep going," he said.

Rutherford was about the same age as his nine-year-old daughter, Oakley Rutherford, when he started on the slopes at Nitehawk.

"We thought we'd get out as early as we could," he said.

Oakley is learning how to snowboard this season and admits there were many falls on her first trip out.

"You have to get back up. You can't just quit," she said.

Preventing Landslides

Meanwhile, Nitehawk continues its recovery and is looking at ways to prevent future damage at the hill.

"We want to do all the necessary steps that are going to be required to get the chairlift back and make sure that it's safe for when it does get reinstalled," Clarkson said.

He said the cause of the landslide is unknown but water causes them elsewhere in the valleys of the Wapiti River.

Since the landslide, the park has bored holes along the hill in the river valley. Clarkson said they'll collect data about surrounding groundwater levels and slope movement.

While a chairlift replacement is still in the works, the hill has already returned to full capacity. During terrain closures, only a quarter of visitors were allowed.

Caden Howard said he plans to get out to Nitehawk as often as possible this season. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

This season there could be plenty of activity with snowboarders like Howard, who is planning to make it out as many days as he can.

"I'm happy to be snowboarding again," he said.