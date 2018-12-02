Man injured in shooting at downtown Edmonton nightclub

A man was shot early Sunday morning outside a downtown Edmonton nightclub.

The shooting happened at around 1:40 a.m. in the alley behind Alibi Ultralounge, the Edmonton Police Service said.

Police did not say how badly the man was injured.

An investigation is underway and police are looking for suspects.

On Sunday morning, the alley behind the club was surrounded with police tape. An overflowing dumpster was in the alley, covered in fresh snow.

A police officer was taking photos of the alley from the sidewalk.