How to make Nigerian okro soup without palm oil

Growing up in a small town in Nigeria, Osas Eweka-Smith loved the okro (okra) soup that her grandmother used to make her when she was little.

Many years later, the Edmonton filmmaker now has her own two kids, ages three and one, and is excited to share her grandmother's okro soup with them, with a sustainable twist — this recipe for okro soup uses no palm oil.

Palm oil harvesting is causing massive deforestation and environmental damage, so Eweka-Smith decided to omit it from her recipe.

Nigerian Okro Soup

Ingredients

1 large mackerel

3 cups okro

3 cups water

2 cups spinach

4 large tomatoes (use 1 cup after the tomatoes are cooked and reduced)

¼ cup onions, sliced

¼ cup canola oil

1 tablespoon ground crayfish

1 habanero pepper, chopped fine

1 Maggi cube or 1 Knorr chicken bouillon cube

1 teaspoon salt

While still using traditional ingredients, this recipe substitutes canola oil for palm oil. (Media21 Productions/CBC)

Directions

The fish:

Gut and clean out the mackerel. Slice it into five pieces. Put the pieces into a bowl and set them aside.

The tomato sauce (if making it from fresh tomatoes):

Blend the tomatoes until smooth. In a pot, pour in the tomatoes and cook. Boil tomatoes until water is almost completely evaporated, about 35-40 minutes. Set the reduced tomato sauce aside.

If using canned tomato sauce, follow steps 2 to 4.

The rest:

Chop up the following finely and set each one aside:

Okro.

Spinach.

Onions.

Once the tomato is cooked, follow these steps:

Heat ¼ cup canola oil in a pot.

Add ¼ cup diced onions and stir until they are brown and caramelized. Add fish and cook for 5 minutes. Add 1 cup of water. Cover the pot and cook for 5 minutes. Uncover pot and add chopped habanero pepper, 1 Maggi cube, and 1 tablespoon ground crayfish. Stir and cook for 5 minutes. Add 3 cups of chopped okro, 2 cups of chopped spinach, 1 cup of tomato sauce, salt, and the remaining 2 cups of water. Stir well. Cover with a lid and cook on low heat for 20 minutes. You can tell if it's ready when the fish is well cooked and almost falling apart. The fish is what you want to focus on cooking the most since most of the other ingredients are vegetables and you don't need to overcook them. When finished, there should still be at least 2 cups of liquid left and your finished product is soupy. Serve in a bowl and enjoy.

