Man killed by Edmonton police armed with knives, ASIRT says

A man shot dead by police earlier this week was armed with two knives, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

ASIRT is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting Wednesday night of Devlin Neyando.

At about 9 p.m., police received a report that Neyando had broken into a townhouse in east Edmonton occupied only by a 13-year-old girl, ASIRT said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Neyando, 26, was wanted for allegedly assaulting the woman who lived in the home over a period of several days

Officers surrounded the Gold Bar home. Before they could go inside a man came out holding two knives, ASIRT said.

Two officers fired their service pistols, striking the man several times. Neyando was declared dead at the scene.

A third officer used an anti-riot gun that fired plastic bullets, ASIRT said.

An examination of the two knives confirmed they had been taken from inside the home, the release said.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death.