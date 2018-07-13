Nexen fined $750,000 over huge Long Lake pipeline spill near Fort McMurray

Nexen has been ordered to pay $750,000 over a pipeline spill, one of the largest ever in Alberta, at its Long Lake oilsands facility south of Fort McMurray.

The company pleaded guilty in provincial court to one count under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act of releasing a substance to the environment that caused or may have caused an adverse effect.

Nexen had faced four charges under the EPEA and one under the Public Lands Act after a spill in July 2015 of five million litres of emulsion, a mixture of crude bitumen and processed water, that affected an area of 21,900 square metres.

The penalty includes a fine of $20,000, with the remaining amount to be directed to creative sentencing, the Alberta Energy Regulator said Friday in a news release.

The sentence includes $220,000 to fund a learning centre to study how best to limit the impact of pipeline spills on wetlands, and $220,000 to expand an existing environmental sciences degree program for Indigenous youth.

Nexen was also fined $290,000 under the federal Fisheries Act, which will go toward an environmental damages fund for migratory bird habitat.

An agreed statement of facts said the pipeline began leaking more than four weeks before the problem was discovered by workers who happened to be in the area.

Nexen has said the spill went undetected because a computer failed to sound an alarm.

"This spill was one of the largest in Alberta's history," Jim Ellis, president and CEO of Alberta Energy Regulator, said in the news release.

"Over the last three years, we've kept a close eye on Nexen's operations to bring the company back into compliance," he said.

"The pipeline responsible for this spill will remain suspended until Nexen can demonstrate to us that the company can operate it safely."

In July 2016, one year after the spill, Nexen reported that its own investigation had found the pipeline buckled and ruptured because its design was incompatible with the muskeg ground conditions.

The pipeline is associated with the company's Long Lake oilsands facility. The Long Lake upgrader has not operated since an explosion in January 2016 killed two workers.