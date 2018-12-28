Hello there, 2019! Here's how to celebrate in Edmonton

The end of 2018 is fast approaching and there are many options for people looking to celebrate the arrival of 2019.

In Edmonton, continuing LRT construction downtown means New Year's Eve festivities will again be held at the Alberta legislature.

The family-friendly event will begin at 6 p.m. Monday with indoor and outdoor activities including live performances, games, lantern-making, ice-carving, bannock-making and fire pits.

The evening will culminate with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. over the legislature grounds. Keep in mind the south skating rink on the legislature grounds will be closed starting at 4 p.m. because it's within the fireworks safety zone.

Transit and LRT service is free. Parking in the area is limited.

In Mill Woods, the North Millbourne community league is offering sleigh rides and snowshoeing beginning at 6 p.m. and wrapping up with fireworks at 8 p.m.

St. Albert will put on a fireworks display beginning at 8:30 p.m. at Mission Park.

Strathcona County is ringing in the New Year with a range of activities from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sherwood Park Arena Sports Centre.

There will be ice skating, face painting, crafts, snowshoeing, wagon rides and ice sculptures.

The fireworks display at Broadmoor Lake Park is set for 8 p.m.

Stony Plain will celebrate Family Fest with free live entertainment, hot dogs, popcorn, hot chocolate, games for kids, outdoor skating and horse-drawn wagon rides.

The celebration wraps up with fireworks at 8:45 p.m. at Heritage Park.

Other options

If outdoor activities and fireworks are not your thing there are other ways to ring in the new year.

The puck drops at Rogers Place at 7 p.m. as the Edmonton Oilers host the Winnipeg Jets.

For music lovers, McDougall Church in Edmonton hosts a New Year's Eve concert featuring music from Bill Bourne, Edmonton City Fiddlers, Back Porch Swing, Travis Matthews, Harmonic Flamenco, Braden Gates and Celtara.

Bring a donation of a non-perishable food item or a monetary donation for the Edmonton Food Bank.

If you still have some energy left on New Year's Day, the traditional levee at Government House will be hosted by Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell.

The open house for the general public offers an opportunity to meet Mitchell, as well as senior representatives from the Canadian Forces, RCMP and Edmonton Police Service. It's from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.