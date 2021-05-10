New Wetaskiwin food bank aims for barrier-free access

A new food bank in central Alberta is built on the idea that people in need shouldn't have to ask for help.

The rock soup is a European parable where people with only a stone for sustenance convince the residents of a town to share small amounts of their food to eventually create a hearty feast.

Craig Haavaldsen sees it as a story about asking for help without asking for help, an ethos underlying the formation of the Rock Soup Greenhouse and Food Bank in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

"We wanted the space not to be intimidating," Haavaldsen, co-founder and managing director, said in an interview with CBC's Radio Active . "Having to ask for help in a difficult time, I just thought it was too much."

After a fundraising drive that saw him live in a tent outdoors for nearly two months, Haavaldsen opened the non-profit in late December. Around 10,000 square feet make up the unique social service that helps clients everywhere from Maskwacis to Morinville.

Haavaldsen said the idea began after he found himself out of work during the pandemic. With a background in social services, he was looking for something to work on and started with a small 900 square foot garden in Edmonton. The produce grown there would then be donated to the food bank.

When talk started about expanding the operation, he thought about some of the barriers ha had experienced when out of work.

"When I was developing this, it was important to me — a single dad, two young kids — that it shouldn't cost your dignity to feed your family."

Rock Soup does not have an intake process for clients, instead modelling itself after a grocery store with no costs. It isn't just food on offer, either — Haavaldsen said essential hygiene supplies like menstrual products, diapers, and deodorant are also available.

The 4,000-square-foot greenhouse grows produce along the lines of the new Canadian Food Guide as well as traditional medicines and berries used in First Nations ceremonies. Haavaldsen said there are also plans to create a community sweat lodge.

Space set aside for use by Sexual and Gender Acceptance Wetaskiwin is being turned into a cafe at the behest of youth members, who are fundraising to build a kitchen.

Potatoes are among the items donated by the Pine Haven Hutterite Colony to the food bank. (Rock Soup Greenhouse and Garden/Facebook)

Haavaldsen said Rock Soup is about more than just food — it's also about community access.

"I'm thankful for the almost 80 volunteers we have here because without this community we've built none of this would be possible," he said.

While still in the application process for charitable status, the food bank relies on small donations and partnerships. But Haavaldsen says the community has turned out, with someone coming almost every hour with groceries. An online auction for donated art and other items also helps raise funds.

He said since officially opening on Christmas Eve 2020 the food bank has fed around 100 tonnes of food to 5,000 people.

While the last year has laid bare the reality of food insecurity for many, Haavaldsen doesn't expect to close up shop post-pandemic.

"If anything, I just see getting busier."