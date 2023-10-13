New shelter proposed for Edmonton inner-city neighbourhood prompts concerns from residents

A new shelter with temporary winter spaces and a women's only ward may be opening in Boyle-McCauley, a neighbourhood already dense with social agencies serving homeless people in Edmonton.

The Mustard Seed is asking the city to rezone a lot at 95th Street and 106th Avenue to allow for a 60-bed winter shelter space on the main floor and a 64-bed women's shelter on an upper floor.

The agency sent out a notice to nearby residents and business owners on Sept. 6 and was accepting feedback on the proposal until Oct. 1.

"This endeavour addresses the need for additional 24/7 shelters in the City of Edmonton addressing our homelessness crisis," the notice reads.

Anna Bobel, a resident of Boyle-McCauley for 30 years, said it's time other parts of the city helped support services and shelters.

"While needed across the city, it's certainly not needed in McCauley," Bobel said in an interview Thursday.

She said the community is already overwhelmed with social disorder and high concentrations of social services.

"These last few years have been the worst that it's ever been and that's saying a great deal," Bobel said.

The city confirmed that the Mustard Seed submitted a rezoning application for a low-rise, mixed-use building with a focus on supportive housing and support services.

City planners will review the application and are expected to decide within 30 to 40 days whether to support it. After that, the bid for rezoning the lot goes in front of a public hearing at city hall before council decides whether to approve it.

Previous shelter closed

The building is zoned for a smaller space for about 40 beds and was used as a seniors resource centre run by Operation Friendship Seniors Society, until it closed in February.

In a news release, the OFSS board of directors announced it planned to close the drop-in program and rooming house facility at that location, effective Feb. 1.

"We can no longer ensure the safety of our seniors, volunteers and staff at this site," the release reads.

The release says that funding had decreased over the past several years, and that escalating violence required OFSS to hire additional security.

It says the rooming house had been a target for vandalism and that staff had their vehicle windshields smashed and tires slashed.

The OFSS continues to offer programs through facilities at other locations.

Decentralizing shelters

Anne Stevenson, city councillor for the downtown ward O-day'min, said the province and the city have pledged to open shelters in different parts of Edmonton.

"My hope is that commitment is something we see follow-through on, and that proposed locations are looking to provide those services in all corners of our city, recognizing that there's need in all corners of our city."

The province is funding more than 800 new spaces this winter and put out a call for interested parties earlier this year.

The Mustard Seed said it responded to the province's request for proposals on the women's shelter, but it's not heard if it's a successful recipient.

As of Oct. 13, the Alberta Ministry of Seniors, Community and Social Services had not shared the successful RFP bidders.

"Alberta's government continues to work with the City of Edmonton and interested operators to secure space. Our goal is shelter providers will open winter spaces in November," SCSS press secretary, Heather Barlow said in an email to CBC News.

Minimum shelter standards

Stevenson said shelter standards are crucial in providing a safer, more inviting place for people to stay, and have a direct impact on people's success in finding more permanent housing.

The city released its minimum standards in 2021, outlining its goals to reduce the number of individuals choosing to sleep rough when there is available shelter space.

That includes a 24/7 model where clients can go any time of day, when capacity allows.

The standards also point out the need for secure places to store belongings, semi-private rooms, cots instead of mats on the floor, and places for pets.

"It's not just providing someone a place to put their head down for the night, it's really making sure that they're adequately supported, 24 hours a day," Stevenson added.