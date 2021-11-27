New program helping nursing students earn their degrees in Wainwright, Alta.

A new nursing program created by the University of Calgary and Alberta Health Services hopes to fill the gap left by a shortage of nurses in rural Alberta.

Students in the four-year program work toward bachelor's degrees in nursing at the Wainwright Health Centre in Wainwright, Alta., 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

The program, which started in September, was created to train more nurses from rural communities, as rural hospitals have different sets of challenges from their urban counterparts, said Zahra Shajani, associate dean in the faculty of nursing at the U of C.

"With the limited resources, you know, there's a lot of collaboration and teamwork that happens," Shajani told CBC's Edmonton AM .

In a city hospital, a registered nurse working on trauma patients will only work in that area. But in rural settings, a nurse may have to be flexible and take on different roles, working in collaboration with others due to limited resources, Shajani explained.

Local nurses also have the advantage of understanding the community better while nurses coming in from urban areas often go through an adjustment process, she said.

Hospitals have a harder time retaining nurses coming from outside communities, especially cities, she said.

A workforce feasibility study completed by AHS in 2020 found that the largest age-group cohort for the nursing workforce in the Central zone fell within the 30- to 39-year age group, and made up 31 per cent of the total RNs in the zone.

The study also showed that 29 per cent of the RN workforce in the Central zone are nurses 50 and older, which means they are closer to retirement age.

The pandemic has increased the need for nurses. Recently, hospitals were short-staffed due to Omicron.

Heather Smith, president of the United Nurses of Alberta told CBC on Jan. 11 that she received reports of a rural hospital in northern Alberta hospital where staff worked longer than their contract allowed — 20 to 24 hours.

Smith declined to identify the hospital but said staff worked those long hours because replacement staff was not available.

The Wainwright program received more than 60 applications for its eight spots — far more than anticipated.

"They have been incredibly excited," Carolyn Trumper, executive director of integrated quality management for AHS, said of the first cohort joining the program.

"There are lots of people that are able to attend the nursing program and we're certainly looking for the second cohort."

The Wainwright and District Community Health Foundation has raised money to provide the students with classroom space. The opening of the space was delayed due to the pandemic. But Trumper doesn't think it was a setback.

"The pandemic allowed us to really look at that virtual delivery so that we can deliver programs where students are and they can learn in their home communities," she said.

The foundation is now looking at acquiring equipment for hands-on learning for students starting the next year.

The first batch of nurses will graduate in 2025. Applications for the upcoming year are open.