What does your new normal look like? Join CBC Edmonton's visual storytelling experiment

"What does this mean to Albertans? It means that all of us need to be engaged in this response. We need to start thinking about what our new normal will look like over the coming months."

With those words on March 9, Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw ushered in a phrase that has become the mantra of the COVID-19 pandemic: the new normal.

In a matter of weeks parks have closed, offices have shuttered, roads have been deserted and barstools have been emptied in favour of curbside pickup or takeout.

This is the new normal.

So what does that look like to you?

The New Normal: Allison Zinnick

The COVID-19 pandemic has come with its very own language including what many like to refer to as "The New Normal." So we asked our CBC Edmonton audience, what does your new normal look like? 3:11

The New Normal: Kristin Raworth

We are asking you, our CBC Edmonton audience, to share your new normal and what it means to you.

To take part in our project, send your videos to webedmonton@cbc.ca with the subject line, My New Normal.

How to shoot your video:

If you can start your video with the line below, that would be great!

Hi, I'm __[first and last name]__. I'm ____ years old and I live in __________.

I used to be/worked as a _____________ but now _________.

[INSERT YOUR COVID-19 STORY HERE]

End with, "This is my new normal," or something like that to wrap it up.

That means:

Shoot in landscape (horizontal) mode.

Don't be too close to the camera — there should be room on either side of you, and some head room.

Try to include shoulders/top of torso in shot — this will leave us room for captioning without covering your face.

Position the camera at eye level or slightly higher to avoid the double-chin look.

If there is more than one person in the shot, try to follow the same rules — head room, shoulders in the frame.

Set-up:

Lights should be in front of the person's face, not behind.

Be aware of ambient noise — go to a quiet room, turn off appliances, close windows.

Sound recording: