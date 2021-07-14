New 'Made in Alberta' food label in the works

For Albertans hoping to shop local, products at grocery stores and farmers' markets could soon carry a little sticker to let them know they are "Made in Alberta by Albertans."

The creation of the label for Alberta-made products was announced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on Saturday. Ellen Goddard, professor and agricultural economist at the University of Alberta, told CBC's Edmonton AM that consumers care deeply about where their food comes from.

"I'm not sure always why but the idea that they can support local communities and local farmers is an important element of it," she said Wednesday.

"And also I think they believe shorter supply chains or getting the food closer to where it's produced is a good thing for them."

Food and beverage processing is one of the largest employers in Alberta's manufacturing sector, according to the province, with about 28,000 workers and food manufacturing sales of $15.5 billion last year. Local food sales in direct-to-consumer channels such as farmers' markets and farm retail have more than doubled since 2008 and exceeded $1.2 billion last year.

Goddard said if there is a significant price difference, some people might choose the cheaper option for financial reasons. But most people will go for locally produced or made if there is a minimal difference between the price, she said.

Goddard gave Foodland Ontario as an example of a successful campaign to buy local. The consumer promotion program was established in 1977 by the province of Ontario and has successfully directed buyers to fresh Ontario produce and processed agricultural foods.

"It's not trivial to set up such a program because you need to have criteria for what constitutes local. You need to have a process for vetting or people applying to be able to use the logo on what they sell," she said.

Guidelines on the difference between locally produced and locally grown would also have to be clarified, Goddard said. For things like processed foods, not all ingredients would be available in the province.

"There will be criteria established for what constitutes 'Made in Alberta.' In the eyes of the consumer, it's only important that you're transparent about what it means," she said.

The province plans to hold consultations with farmers, processors and consumers during the summer to finalize the proposed label and prepare rules for its use on different types of products.