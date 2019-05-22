AHS updates list of Edmonton-area locations visited by person with measles

Alberta Health Services is advising the public that it has identified two more locations in Sherwood Park visited by a person with a lab-confirmed case of measles.

Wednesday's update follows an advisory issued Monday that an adult with measles visited several public places in Sherwood Park, Nisku and Edmonton earlier this month.

People who were in the same places during those dates and times may have been exposed to measles, an extremely contagious disease that is spread easily through the air.

There is no treatment for the potentially fatal disease, which can cause seizures and brain damage.

It can be prevented through immunization.

These are the times and locations newly identified by AHS:

May 9: Smilie's Village restaurant, 981 Fir St., Sherwood Park, 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

May 10: Oscar's Pub, 221 Chippewa Rd., Sherwood Park, 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Here are the dates and exposure locations from the original advisory:

May 9: Sherwood Park Mall, 2020 Sherwood Dr., Sherwood Park; 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

May 10: Sherwood Park Mall; 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

May 11: Sherwood Park Mall; 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

May 11: Smilie's Village restaurant, 981 Fir Street, Sherwood Park; 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

May 15: Shoppers Drug Mart, #500 2020 Sherwood Dr., Sherwood Park; 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

May 16: Carmacks Construction 701 25th Ave., Nisku; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

May 16: Strathcona County Health Centre emergency department, 2 Brower Drive, Sherwood Park; 8 p.m. until May 17, 5:30 p.m.

May 17: University of Alberta Hospital emergency department, 8440 112th St., Edmonton; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

People who may have been exposed to measles during this period, May 9 to May 17, are no longer eligible for a preventative vaccine, as it's effective only up to three days after exposure.

They are encouraged to review their immunization history and arrange vaccination if they have not received two doses of the free MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine.

AHS said anyone with questions should call Health Link at 811 before visiting a healthcare facility or provider.