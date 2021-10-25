New legislation would set criteria for construction of dams, roads, schools and bridges
Province would make a 20-year plan to decide what to build
A new bill the Alberta government says will remove politics and increase transparency around how the the province prioritizes building roads, schools, highways and hospitals, was introduced in the Alberta legislature Monday.
If passed, Bill 73, or the Infrastructure Accountability Act, will enshrine into law the six criteria on which proposed projects are judged.
However, government officials say there will be no ranking or scoring system for the public to see how well approved projects meet the criteria.
Prior to their election in 2019, the United Conservative Party campaigned on introducing such an act, saying it would "provide transparency on prioritization criteria, establish predictable funding levels, and ensure adequate maintenance of existing assets."
The bill as proposed does not commit the government to providing specific funding amounts for building projects.
If the bill passes, the government must consider the following six measures when approving funding for any provincial infrastructure project:
-
Addresses health, safety or compliance needs
-
Aligns with government priorities and strategies
-
Fosters economic activity and creates jobs
-
Improves program delivery and services
-
Considers the life cycle of the project and whether it will generate return on investment
-
Enhances the resiliency of communities
The legislation would also commit the province to creating a 20-year strategic plan to guide its building decisions for decades to come.
Neither commitment will compel the government to list projects which could receive funding.
Any projects led by municipal governments would be excluded from the requirements.
