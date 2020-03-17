New legislation would mandate sexual assault training for provincial judges

Proposed legislation will require prospective Alberta provincial court judges to get training on sexual assault law before they can be appointed to the bench.

Associate Minister for the Status of Women Whitney Issik introduced Bill 14, the Provincial Court Amendment Act, in the legislature on Wednesday.

"By providing a safer environment for victims and their families within our courtrooms, we will ensure that there will be more reporting of sexual assaults," Issik said at a news conference earlier in the day.

If passed, the bill would require any lawyers who want to be appointed as a provincial court judge to take training in sexual assault law and social context before applying.

The hope is the training will head off errors in law caused by judges relying on myths and stereotypes around sexual assault and increase victims' confidence in the justice system.

"The trauma that survivors live with is real, and those that come forward for justice should not ever be retraumatized," Premier Jason Kenney said Wednesday.

Issik said if the legislation is passed, the training program could be up and running in about six months.

Judges and lawyers who have already passed the screening process and are waiting appointment will not be required to take the training, but it will be encouraged.

A similar law exists for federally appointed judges, which includes judges in superior provincial courts such as the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. Prince Edward Island has a similar law.

Preventing errors

That federal law came into effect in May 2021, and was modelled on a private members bill originally introduced by former Conservative cabinet minister Rona Ambrose.

Ambrose attended the Wednesday news conference to share her support for Alberta's proposed legislation.

She said having the law at the provincial court level is important because sexual assault is a complex area of law where judges can make errors and, without proper education, bring biases with them into the courtroom.

"When it's not mandatory we have too many people slipping between the cracks, ending up on the bench and making serious mistakes that retraumatize victims and lead to frankly reputational issues in our court system," she said.

Ambrose said she's heard criticism from lawyers who worry taking the training will identify them within the legal community as someone angling to get on the bench.

"Even if you don't become a judge or you're not appointed, it'll make you a better human being," Ambrose said. "So I encourage you take it and accept this legislation as an important reform in the system that you want to be a part of."

Legal regulatory organizations such as Law Society of Alberta and Canadian Judicial Council will organize the training.

During the news conference, Kenney was asked about the status of a review launched in response to allegations of sexual harassment and heavy drinking among political staff in the legislature last year.

Kenney's office hired Edmonton's integrity commissioner Jamie Pytel, to complete an independent review of its HR policies.

Kenney said Wednesday the government has yet to receive Pytel's final report.