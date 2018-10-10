New K-4 curriculum includes foundations of consent, financial literacy

Alberta has released draft school curriculum for kindergarten to Grade 4, updating materials that in some cases haven't changed in 30 years.

Children in those grades will learn the foundations of financial literacy and age-appropriate concepts of consent, such as personal boundaries.

They will be taught how to use a keyboard, but will still learn printing and cursive writing.

Math education will include memorizing multiplication tables and will have a greater focus on spatial concepts. Fractions will be introduced in Grade 1 instead of Grade 3.

Financial literacy will be woven into math, wellness and social studies instruction. For example, children will be taught the difference between needs and wants and making healthy choices.

There are no references to LGBTQ issues at these grade levels, but children will learn respect for others and their relationships.

Education Minister David Eggen will hold a series of telephone town halls next week. The draft curriculum will be tested next year. It's not expected to be introduced in all schools until the fall of 2020.