New collective aims to anchor Edmonton's professionals of colour

He grew up in a so-called atlas community, a neighborhood filled with new immigrants who faced low expectations, racial profiling and closed doors.

But Femi Lawson, a Toronto-based African-Canadian actor and YouTube sensation, overcame those barriers to chase his dreams.

Now Lawson is helping his friend Jerome Morgan, a co-founder of 100 Anchors Media, in launching a new Edmonton collective that aims to help more professionals of colour to thrive.

"I just kind of felt there wasn't a lot of mentors and individuals that I was connected with," Morgan told CBC Edmonton's Radio Active on Friday. "And so I wanted to fill that gap for young people of colour and also specifically, African-Caribbean Albertans."

As the collective's name indicates, the group aims to "anchor" the community by creating opportunities to network, engage in professional development activities, and establish business and mentoring connections.

The launch event for the collective, called the YEG Young Professionals Mixer with Femi Lawson, was scheduled to take place Friday evening.

"As a black Canadian, you're going to always face adversity throughout many fields ... if it's the corporate world or even down to police racial profiling," said Lawson. "Using that as kind of a fuel to push your dreams, I think, is a very important thing."

Lawson, who recently filmed a TV series Rich Africans with Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson, said it's important to see African culture in mainstream media.

"I think for a long time we were kind of put at the bottom of the pedestal, so to say. And now I'm seeing it becoming more forefront and it kind of talks to the diversity that Canada prides itself on," he said.

Assumptions and stereotypes that people have of African narratives are also shifting in a positive way, he said.

"This is what black excellence looks like," said Lawson. "And I think it's very important that we put those narratives out to let people know how to chase dreams outside of the norm."

Morgan said he hopes 100 Anchors will be a platform in Edmonton to open doors for others.

"When you get in the door, you see somebody that looks like you, which then makes it easier to actually build that success," he said.