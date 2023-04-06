New game plan: Edmonton aims to host big esports events

Edmonton aims to draw bigger esports events to the city and has pledged to work with groups and organizations pivotal to creating an attractive destination city for the burgeoning industry.

City council is asking administration to help bring mid-size and large events to Edmonton, at the behest of Coun. Andrew Knack.

So far, only smaller, local esports events have been held in the province.

Knack, a huge fan of the video gaming industry, notes that esports in other cities and countries draw tens of thousands of players and spectators.

"I think Edmonton has the capability of being the esports leader in this country, if not North America," Knack told council at a meeting Tuesday.

With bigger events matching turnouts at tournaments like FIFA, the Stanley Cup, and the Grey Cup, Knack argues there are big economic benefits for Edmonton.

A general view during the final of League of Legends tournament between Team G2 Esports and Team FunPlus Phoenix, in Paris, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. The biggest e-sports event of the year saw a Chinese team, FunPlus Phoenix, crowned as world champions of the video game League of Legends. Thousands of fans packed a Paris arena for the event, which marked another step forward for the growing esports business. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (The Associated Press)

The motion directs administration to review the Alberta Esports Strategy — released last November — for ways to leverage municipal support.

The city's biggest contribution could be offering Rogers Place as a venue for future events. The city has access to the arena 28 days a year, and rarely uses it, city managers said.

Expand esports expo

Earlier this year, the Alberta Esports Association hosted an expo, selling 3,500 tickets, the organization said.

C.K. Dhaliwal, business development and academics manager with the Alberta Esports Association, said the expo was the biggest esports event to date.

"Let's get the organizations that will be directly impacted by the growth of this industry involved in these conversations," Dhaliwal said in an interview last week.

Dhaliwal welcomes council's commitment to expanding the options.

"Seeing that at least one city is making the move for a commitment to help move these things forward is a significant step in the right direction of building this industry here in our province."

Other city councillors, including Aaron Paquette, expressed support for developing the industry and the potential benefit for Edmonton.

"I would be ecstatic to see E-town become the home of esports to bolster our economy," Paquette said at the council meeting, drawing laughter from colleagues.

Derek Kwan, president of Interactive Arts Alberta, said the non-profit works to develop game culture and foster local talent.

The IAA is hosting the Game Discovery Exhibition, or GDX, in July, of which esports will be a part, Kwan noted.

"We really want people to grow awareness around the fact that we have some amazing competitors, some amazing talent here, we also have some amazing creators."

BioWare is a famous company originating in Edmonton, Kwan noted. Edmonton has smaller developers that are destined to grow in the future, especially with the help of Explore Edmonton and the city, Kwan said.