Dedicated fuel cache for STARS choppers will extend critical care into northern Alberta

Medical emergencies in northern Alberta will be better able to access air ambulance services thanks to a new dedicated fuel cache that will extend the travelling range of STARS helicopters.

The fuel cache, a small shelter that opened last week at the Athabasca Regional Airport, will let STARS pilots refuel as needed, whether they're heading to a call in the north or transporting patients back to a major trauma centre in Edmonton.

It's the first fuel cache dedicated to STARS helicopters in Alberta's north. Pilots will be able to access information on when the cache was last used and how much fuel is available at any given time.

The airport is located about 150 kilometres north of Edmonton, which opens the door to reach Alberta communities where there is a high frequency of calls, such as in Athabasca County and north along Highway 63 to Fort McMurray, 435 kilometres north of Edmonton.

There's a high frequency of calls in these areas, according to Jon Gogan, provincial operations director for northern and central Alberta and a STARS pilot for 22 years.

"Given the lack of fuel and fuel available in that region, it only made sense," Gogan said about the fuel cache's location.

Jon Gogan, a STARS pilot for the last two decades, says a dependable availability of fuel is necessary. (Submitted by Jon Gogan)

STARS uses the Airbus H145 twin-engine helicopter, which can hold just under three hours worth of fuel. Under transport regulations, pilots must have enough fuel for their planned trip plus a buffer amount to cover an extra 20 to 30 minutes of flying.

Prior to the new fuel cache, STARS helicopters weren't able to go north of Atmore, Alta., which is about a 190-kilometre drive from Edmonton, said Athabasca County Reeve Brian Hall.

An ambulance would bring an injured person south to the commercial truck weigh station at Atmore, where they could be transferred to a medical helicopter.

"This addition is important because it will allow the helicopter to go right to the scene," said Hall. "That obviously speeds up the time for people to get medical attention."

Representatives from STARS and Athabasca County council pose during a July 26 ceremony to officially open the fuel cache at the Athabasca Regional Airport. (Submitted by Jon Gogan)

Gogan said there have been several occasions where he's travelled along Highway 63 thinking he could access a reliable fuel cache only to find out either the cache was empty, with the fuel having been used or, in some cases, stolen.

"Controlling and supporting our own fuel caches gives us that reliability that when we arrive, no matter whether it's in the dead of night or in the middle of the day, we know that the fuel cache will be there for us," he said.

"It's a piece of information that we need to make sure that we can deliver those critically injured patients back to Edmonton or other areas as quickly and safely as possible."