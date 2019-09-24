New charge laid against Strathcona RCMP officer facing assault charge

New charges have been laid against an RCMP officer based in Sherwood Park for breaching a condition of the assault charge laid against him last week.

Matthew Howson, a constable with Strathcona RCMP, had been charged in an Aug. 31 incident when he was involved in an off-duty altercation with "a member of the public" at his residence. CBC News was told the individual was not a family member.

In a Tuesday news release, RCMP said the 35-year-old was re-arrested on Sept. 19 for allegedly breaching a condition that ordered him to not be within 20 metres of the victim's residence.

Howson, a member of the RCMP for 10 years, is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park provincial court on Oct. 16.

He is currently off-duty. His duty status is under review. Once the criminal charges have been resolved, his duty status will again be reviewed, police said.