New charge laid against Strathcona RCMP officer facing assault charge
Allegedly breached condition by coming with 20 metres of victim's residence
New charges have been laid against an RCMP officer based in Sherwood Park for breaching a condition of the assault charge laid against him last week.
Matthew Howson, a constable with Strathcona RCMP, had been charged in an Aug. 31 incident when he was involved in an off-duty altercation with "a member of the public" at his residence. CBC News was told the individual was not a family member.
In a Tuesday news release, RCMP said the 35-year-old was re-arrested on Sept. 19 for allegedly breaching a condition that ordered him to not be within 20 metres of the victim's residence.
Howson, a member of the RCMP for 10 years, is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park provincial court on Oct. 16.
He is currently off-duty. His duty status is under review. Once the criminal charges have been resolved, his duty status will again be reviewed, police said.