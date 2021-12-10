New advisory group to recommend how to get new Alberta curriculum into schools

A group of 17 bureaucrats, superintendents, school trustees and educators have been tasked with guiding how parts of Alberta's new elementary school curriculum will hit classrooms this fall.

Alberta's education ministry released a partial list of names Thursday for a new curriculum implementation advisory group.

Nine of the 17 names were kept secret, "to help ensure they do not become targets of online harassment," according to a government news release.

For nearly five years, an effort to revamp all subjects of Alberta's K-12 curriculum at once, in English and French, has been a political football. Politicians have swapped accusations about governments using the curriculum to impose their ideology onto students.

The United Conservative Party's draft of the K-6 curriculum has caused deep division between people who favour a more traditional approach to education and educators, experts and parents who say the proposals are regressive, Eurocentric, and not supported by research.

The government says 360 teachers and 7,800 students are piloting the draft K-6 curriculum this year.

In the fall, the province says all elementary schools must begin using a new English language arts, math and physical education and wellness curriculum.

In the face of sustained pushback, the government last month announced it would delay the introduction of the new elementary science, social studies, French and fine arts curriculum to a later time.

Educators have questions about how they'll prepare to teach a curriculum so different from the current one, what resources are available to bring it to life in classrooms, who will pay these costs, and what provincial exams will be required.

Group's advice to be confidential

The new advisory group is tasked with giving the education minister recommendations about how to prepare the school system for the curriculum's introduction.

The group's terms of reference say the deliberations and recommendations will be confidential. They are expected to meet weekly until June. They're also being asked to weigh in on how schools should continue to pilot the other four subjects during the next school year, and when to make those new curricula mandatory across the province.

The group consists of five past or present school superintendents, two representatives from the Alberta School Boards' Association, three teachers, a school principal, an Edmonton Public Schools curriculum expert and five civil servants from Alberta Education.

The Alberta Teachers' Association renewed its call on Thursday for the government to halt the process until experts can make substantial changes to all subjects.

President Jason Schilling said demanding all elementary teachers adopt the new curriculum this fall is too rushed, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said educators haven't seen the feedback from the schools that are piloting the curriculum and the drafts themselves are still changing.

Teachers need more time to familiarize themselves with the new expectations, get professional development and find resources that match the new curriculum, he said.

He criticized the small number of teachers involved, saying superintendents and bureaucrats are far removed the front lines.

"Putting this into the field this fall is destined for failure," he said.

Katherine Stavropoulos, press secretary to Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, said the advisory group will help ensure the pace of implementation is manageable for students and teachers.

She didn't say what funding would be available for schools to make the transition, adding that budget deliberations are underway.